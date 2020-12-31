Concern raised about 'lack of progress' in police investigation into arson attack which destroyed Derry nightclub

A solicitor today raised concern about the 'lack of progress' in the police investigation into an arson attack which destroyed a Derry nightclub.

Envy Nightclub on Strand Road was set on fire on January 9 this year.

The building was destroyed in the blaze and had to be demolished in March.

The area of Strand Road around the building was closed off for several weeks before its demolition due to public safety concerns.

In March, a 22-year-old man was charged in connection with the arson attack.

Sebastian Szczap, with an address at Kular Court at Little James Street in Derry, denies the offence.

The court was told in March that the attack may be linked to homophobia.

Envy was a popular venue for people from LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender) community.

At March's court hearing, Szczap was remanded in custody where he has remained since.

A bail application on his behalf was made at Derry Magistrates Court today.

Defence solicitor, Sean Doherty, said Szczap had been in custody throughout the 'public health crisis' and has had no 'in person' visits.

Mr Doherty said he has 'legitimate concerns' with the 'lack of progress' in the case.

"There does not appear to have been any identifiable progress in the case," he said.

A police officer told the court that on the night of the fire, a man was seen on CCTV footage entering the rear of Envy nightclub via fire escape stairs.

A short time later, the man was observed leaving the upper floor of the building where the seat of the fire was located.

Upon leaving the building, the man was seen throwing away a hat.

The office said the hat was recovered and DNA found on it matched that of Szczap.

The court was told that the defendant was not located by police until March 19.

During a subsequent search of his flat police recovered trainers and a jacket which, the officer said, were an 'exact match' for those worn by the man captured on the CCTV footage.

The officer told the court that police believe the arson attack may have been motivated by 'hostility on sexual orientation'.

Mr Doherty said this assertion from police was 'entirely without any foundation'.

He said that Szczap was originally from Poland but has lived in Northern Ireland for five years and that all of his immediate family now also live here.

Applying for bail, Mr Doherty said an address had been secured for his client at Crawford Square in Derry.

However, the police officer said they would object to Szczap being released on bail due to concerns of him reoffending and the possibility that he would return to Poland to avoid a 'lengthy custodial sentence'.

The judge at today's court hearing said he would be 'sympathetic' to the bail application given that there had not been as much progress with the investigation as would have been expected.

However, there was an issue raised over the 'appropriateness' of the proposed bail address.

As a result, the case was adjourned until January 5 for a decision on the bail application.