Three men and a woman arrested after an 'aggravated' burglary at a house in Derry

Detectives in Derry investigating an aggravated burglary at a property in Bridge Street in the city on Tuesday, December 29, have charged four people in relation to the incident.

A woman, aged 24 years old, and three men, aged 29, and two aged 33 years old, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

All four are due before Derry Magistrates Court this morning.