Western Trust issue urgent appeal tonight for extra staff to help healthcare services over the New Year period

Hospitals and emergency departments are 'extremely busy'

Altnagelvin Hospital is 'extremely busy', says the Western Trust.

The Western Trust tonight issued an urgent appeal for staff to come forward to support their services over the next few days.

In a statement, a Trust spokesperson said their emergency departments and hospitals are 'extremely busy' and they anticipate 'more difficulty' over the coming days.

"We believe it will be crucial to create additional capacity and open beds across all our hospital settings and the ability to do so is dependent on creating a pool of staff from across the health and care professions," the spokesperson said.

"We are looking in particular for Nurses (all bands), Nursing and Care Assistants, Social Workers and Social Work Assistants, Home Care Workers, Allied Health Professionals and Domestic/Catering services staff.

"However, all offers of help from any member of staff would be gratefully appreciated and considered accordingly and in keeping with professional guidance.

"If you feel you can offer some time to help between Thursday 31 December 2020 and Wednesday 6 January 2021, please contact Kareen McCauley kareen.mccauley@westerntrust.hscni.net."

There has a major spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area over the Christmas period.

This is expected to lead to more Covid-related hospital admissions in the coming weeks.

