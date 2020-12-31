POSITIVE STORIES FROM 2020: Former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre building looks set for a new lease of life

This story was published on November 9, 2020:

The former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre building looks set for a new lease of life.

The leisure centre, which was a much-loved facility in the city for many years, closed several years ago.

The building, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been vacant since.

However, DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton today said the building has now been placed on the public market for interested parties.

“Since the closure of Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre my colleagues and I have been proactively working with the relevant stakeholders to see progress on the site," he said.

"I am pleased that the site is now on the public market following completion of the development brief.

"The focus will be given to new projects with job creation and commercial/leisure use.

"I look forward to seeing further progress on this prominent site in the Waterside.”

The council confirmed that it is releasing the site for development.

The former leisure centre, located at Lisnagelvin Road/Richill Road in the city’s Waterside, will go out to market this week.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals for the site in accordance with the information that is presented in an accompanying Development Brief that sets out a range of specifications around the site location and surroundings, planning, access and connectivity and sustainability.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney said news that this important site, is going out to the public market, is a positive development.

He said elected members of the council have endorsed this approach and are keen to see this prime development site being advanced and utilised.

“We are delighted that it is going out to market and we are very confident we will get a positive response to our call out for expressions of interest.

"Council’s prime objective in putting this site out to the market, is to achieve an attractive, sustainable and well integrated scheme that will complement and enhance the site and the surrounding area.”

Overseeing the process of the development of this important site for Council is Lambert, Smith and Hampton.

The council said it is required to ensure a sound financial return for the disposal of the site.

Interested parties looking to view the site or obtain a copy of the development brief are encouraged to contact Lambert Smith and Hampton directly.