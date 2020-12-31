POSITIVE STORIES FROM 2020: TV star Joanna Lumley spotted out and about in Derry earlier today

Contact
Local woman Paula Dillon had her picture taken with Joanna Lumley at Castle Gate today.
This story was published on October 9, 2020:
An famous actress and presenter was in Derry today.
People in the city centre were stunned to bump into Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley this morning.
Fan Paula Dillon was walking through Castle Gate when she did a double take after spotting the TV star chatting to another woman.
"When I walked past I thought 'her face looks familiar' and then I turned round and said 'are you Joanna Lumley?' and she said yes.
"And so I said 'can I get my photograph taken with you? and she said 'of course, no bother'."
Paula asked Joanna's companion to take the picture, who turned out to be Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson.
"It was only after I walked on that I saw a camera crew so I think they were making one of her travel TV shows'," said Paula.
So what's it like to meet your idol?
"She was really down to earth and she's lovely looking and looks even younger in real life.
"I just wish that I had got a picture with Saoirse Monica Jackson too."
