Two cemeteries in Derry closed to public access because of icy conditions

Two cemeteries in Derry have been closed because of the icy conditions.

Ballyoan and Altnagelvin cemeteries have been closed to public access this morning.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, which manages both cemeteries, said they will remain closed for a time this morning due to the icy conditions.

"They will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so, apologies for any inconvenience," said the spokesperson.