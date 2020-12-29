Derry Girls star lost much-loved brooch while out shopping in Donegal over Christmas

Contact
Popular Saoirse-Monica Jackson
Buncrana residents are being encouraged to be on the look out for a beloved brooch for Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson.
The popular Derry actress, whose parents formerly ran a pub in Greencastle, lost the sentimental gold leaf brooch while shopping in the seaside Inishowen town before Christmas.
Saoirse’s mother Ruth took to Facebook to plead for assistance in recovering the item.
“Our Saoirse lost this very VERY sentimental gold leaf brooch today (December 23) in Buncrana, in either Aldi, Lidl, the butchers or barbers on St Mary’s Road or the sweet shop up the town.
“We searched high and low but no joy. We are hoping for a Christmas miracle and that some Good Samaritan might have found it and is keeping it safe.
“Please share this post #jesusislostjesusisfound but also this isn’t funny our Saoirse is distraught. Fingers crossed,” she posted.
