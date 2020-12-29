Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

People asked to put off visiting Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry today because of congestion

Large number of vehicles heading to the local dump

People asked to put off visiting Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry today because of congestion

Staff at the Pennyburn centre.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

People are being asked to reconsider visiting Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry because it is so busy today.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, which manages the centre, said: "Due to a surge in visitors to Pennyburn Recycling Centre today we are asking that people reconsider visiting this afternoon due to long queues and traffic congestion in the area.

"Please remember that safety restrictions are currently in place to allow for social distancing which will result in delays.

"Make essential journeys only at this time and plan to visit later in the day, preferably after 4pm, to help avoid causing further congestion."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie