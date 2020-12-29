People asked to put off visiting Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry today because of congestion

Contact
People are being asked to reconsider visiting Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry because it is so busy today.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, which manages the centre, said: "Due to a surge in visitors to Pennyburn Recycling Centre today we are asking that people reconsider visiting this afternoon due to long queues and traffic congestion in the area.
"Please remember that safety restrictions are currently in place to allow for social distancing which will result in delays.
"Make essential journeys only at this time and plan to visit later in the day, preferably after 4pm, to help avoid causing further congestion."
