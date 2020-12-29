Massive increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Derry council area over Christmas period

Contact
There has been a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Derry council area over Christmas.
Figures released today by the Department of Health show that the number of local cases has almost doubled in the last seven days.
For the period from December 22 to December 28, there were 619 positive Covid-19 cases identified in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
This is in comparison with 327 cases in the council area in the previous seven-day period from December 15 to December 21.
The rate of positive cases in Derry and Strabane is now 410.8 per 100,000 of the population - the highest of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health today reported a further 14 Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland.
Thirteen of those deaths occurred from Monday while the other death happened on another date.
It takes the Department of Health's total number of deaths from the disease in Northern Ireland to 1,305.
A further 1,566 cases of Covid-19 were today confirmed as having been identified in the past 24 hours.
There are fears that New Year's Eve gatherings could lead to an even bigger spike in the number of Covid cases.
Police have warned people to adhere to the current coronavirus regulations.
