Tanker runs aground off County Derry coast

The Thun Liffey tanker which has run aground at Magilligan. Pic: Aerial Vision NI
Two tug boats have been deployed to assist an oil tanker that ran aground off the County Derry coastline this morning.
The Thun Liffey oil tanker, built in 2020, is 150m long, weighs 17,500t and is registered in the Netherlands,
It was beginning the journey from Derry to the port of Milford Haven when it ran aground on the Tuns sand bank just off Magilligan Point this morning.
Some images of the Thun Liffey Oil Tanker which has run aground on the Tuns sand bank just off Magilligan Point this morning Port tugs the Strathfoyle & Shrove are assisting. Thun Liffey is 150m long, DWT is 17,500t and is registered in the Netherlands @bbcnewsline @hagan_utv pic.twitter.com/y7QIfHYqdq— Aerial Vision NI (@aerialvisionni) December 29, 2020
Port tug boats, Strathfoyle and Shrove are currently assisting the vessel.
