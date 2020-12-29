Foyle MLA having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19

A Foyle MLA is now self-isolating after coming into contact with some who has Covid-19.

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson said she received notification of the contact as part of the 'test and trace' procedure yesterday.

As required, she will now have to self-isolate for ten days.

Ms Anderson said she was feeling well and was thinking of all those who are sick and those in hospital with Covid-19.