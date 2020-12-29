People in Derry asked to take part in 'Shine a Light' initiative on New Year's Eve

Contact
People in Derry are being asked to support a 'Shine a Light' initiative on New Year's Eve.
As 2020 comes to an end, a wide range of sporting, faith and community groups are coming together in a campaign to Shine a Light.
People are being urged to light a candle or place a light in your window at 8pm on New Years Eve, to stand together as a community and remember those that have lost their lives through the year, and in hope and optimism for a better 2021.
