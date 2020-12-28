Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry family enjoy a Christmas they thought their father would not live to see

Neil McCafferty thanks everyone for their support after his remarkable recovery from Covid-19

Derry family enjoy a Christmas they thought their father would not live to see

Neil McCafferty's wife Bridie and children outside his hospital bedroom window on Christmas Day.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man who has spent the last three months in hospital fighting Covid-19 has thanked all those who have supported him and his family.

Neil McCafferty's family were told in October that it would take a 'miracle' for him to survive the disease.

However, he managed to pull through and is now continuing his recovery at Waterside Hospital.

In a message from his hospital bed, Neil said he had been overwhelmed by the good wishes sent to him.

“Thank God I have come through the worst of Covid,” he said.

He described the medical staff who have looked after him as 'fantastic' but said he hopes to leave hopsital and return home within two or three weeks.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank all the well-wishers, all the voices of support for my family and me,” he said.

“I hope I can meet you all in person soon."

Neil's family were able to visit him on Christmas Day and speak to him through the window of his room at the Waterside Hospital.

It was a day they thought he would not live to see a few months ago.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie