Derry charity which supports victims of domestic abuse receives much-needed funding from local company

Two Derry charities have each received a £3,000 donation from a local company.

The money has been donated to Foyle Women's Aud and Aurora Counselling by O’Neills Irish International Sports.

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills, who presented cheques to charity representatives in Derry last week, said the company was pleased to be helping to support such deserving causes again this year.

“O’Neills are committed to supporting the fantastic work carried out by a wide range of charitable organisations which provide a lifeline to people from our local communities who need their help while experiencing distress and difficulties in their personal or family lives.

“Charities are under added financial strain this year because the restrictions required to help stop the spread of COVID-19 curtailed many of the community fundraising events that would usually take place on a regular basis in our local towns and cities.

“O’Neills staff make donations to chosen charities every Christmas and this year we identified a total of 17 organisations who will benefit from the company’s additional allocation this year.”

Since the inception of the O’Neills Charity Trust, O’Neills staff have contributed £365,000 to local charitable causes.

“We hope that the donations announced this week will help support the vital services provided by these charities going forward. We hope the broad range of organisations represents a fair representation of the need which has clearly been identified within our local communities.”