Pupils at a Derry primary school reach out to help others at Christmas time

Long Tower kids share gifts with local organisations

Pupils from Long Tower PS hand over gifts to staff from Alexander House.

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

Children at a Derry primary school have brought much needed Christmas joy to people in their local community through some special presents.

The pupils from Long Tower PS visited Alexander House sheltered accommodation and the House in the Wells homeless shelter (below) for men with addiction issues every year to sing carols.

But this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, they had to think of a different way to bring festive greetings to their neighbours.

The teachers spoke to the pupils about the ways that Christmas would be different this year and how people were finding new ways of staying connected.

And after getting their thinking caps on, the children decided that although the carol services couldn't go ahead they could give cards and drawings instead.

School principal Joyce Logue explained: "We always talk to the children about the importance of helping others.

"This year we spoke to the pupils about how they would feel if they were separated from their loved ones this Christmas, but with the focus on what we still can do, rather than what we can't.

"They helped come up with the idea of making the drawings."

Long Tower PS has strong links with groups in the local community, which stretch back many years.

This year they also decided to give gifts to Owen Mor care home in Culmore, where several members of staff have relatives.

"It's very important to us to stay connected to everyone around us and the children get a lot from it too," Mrs Logue said.

"It reminds them to always think of others and the importance of kindness."

Last week, the pupils were able to visit  Alexander House, the House in  the Wells to deliver their drawings without going inside.

"They were really delighted with the drawings and the children were so happy to deliver them," added Mrs Logue.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


