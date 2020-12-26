Motorists in Derry urged to drive with caution during high winds

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution during the current windy conditions.

Driving conditions are being described at harzardous today.

There has been some reports of localised flooding and tree branches falling on to roads.

The Foyle Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles earlier today.

However, the bridge has now reopened to all traffic.

The windy weather is expected to continue into the night and people are being urged to only make essential journeys.