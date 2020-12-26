Local charities to benefit from mountain climbs on Christmas Day

Contact
A Donegal businessman and a number of friends climbed both Errigal Mountain and Muckish Mountain today to raise funds for those with mental health or addiction issues and also for the homeless community in the county.
While most of us were still in bed on Christmas Day, Martin Hilferty, a major figure in the local security industry, set off when it was still dark to complete the two climbs of the two iconic mountains.
The money raised will be divided between the following four great causes: White Oaks Addiction Treatment Centre; Pieta North West; Saint Vincent De Paul, and the North West Simon Community.
“It is very important that we raise awareness for the people with addiction, those struggling with mental health issues and especially the homeless,” Martin said.
“They all need our support, especially now in the cold winters and the difficult Covid -19 times. I would like to let them know that we are in this together and there are people out there who love them and care for them. I would like to ask them to make the phone call and get help. Don’t give up and always Remember that there ain't no mountain high, ain't no mountain low enough that you cannot bounce back from.
He added: “I would greatly appreciate it if you could help me with your valuable donation to brighten up Christmas for us all by spreading a little love, kindness and happiness.”
By 6.30 pm on Christmas Day, he had already raised almost €2,700.
Conditions were wet and blustery and with low cloud the view was obstructed - bit it was till all very worthwhile.
