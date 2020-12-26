Derry death notices - Saturday, December 26, 2020

CONDREN (nee Brown) Deirdre. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Deirdre Condren née Brown, peacefully at her late home 29 The Meadows surrounded by all her loving family on the 24th of December 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Foncie. Devoted mother of Damian, Fiona, Foncie, Deirdre, Darren, Kevin, Barry and Stephanie. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Deirdre's remains are now reposing at her late home, funeral leaving from there on Sunday 27th of December at 8.20am for 9am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deirdre's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

KITSON (née Cassidy), 24th December 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, VIRGIE (formerly of Meadowbank Avenue), beloved wife of Liam, loving mother of Marie, Tony, Stephanie, Paula and the late Michael, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Jimmy and the late Eddie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PY. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.

MULLAN, Limavady and Ballerin, 25 December 2020, Rev Fr Michael Francis R.I.P. peacefully at RVH Belfast. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Susan and loving brother of Brian, Sean, Mary Teresa Lagan, Bridie Gormley, Sr Anne and the late Patsy and Colum P. His remains will be removed from his residence 10 Bells Hill Limavady on Saturday 26th December to Christ the King Church, Limavady arriving approximately 5.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday 27th December .Interment afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Ballerin. Wake and funeral private (Family only), following government guidelines. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Dy7V2EfY4GkaMZ2H_A/feed?activity_view=6. No flowers please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, Bishop McKeown, all the priests of the Diocese and family circle.

CAMPBELL (née Whitsitt), Katherine, 24th December 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Thompson (formerly of Caw Park), daughter of the late Reggie and Christine Whitsitt, dear sister of James and the late Eleanor, much loved aunt of David and wife Helena and special grandmother of Adam. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Seymour C/o The Manager, Seymour Gardens Care Home, Nelson Drive, Waterside, Londonderry BT47 6ND.

SLATER (née Walker). Sharon Elaine, December 23, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 144, Duncastle Park, Newbuildings) dearly beloved wife of David Slater, much loved mummy of Emma and Millie, loving daughter of Marion and Billy Walker. Devoted sister of Caroline, dear sister-in-law of Nigel. Funeral service at D. & R. Hay Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 26th December at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral is restricted to friends and family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columb’s Cathedral c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the above address. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends and the entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

O'DONNELL (née Willoughby), Sylvia. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sylvia O’Donnell Née Willoughby peacefully at Seymour Gardens Care Home on the 23rd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 59 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving mother of Paula Jackson, Linda, Nigel, and Barry O’Donnell and Amanda Gallagher. Dear sister of Cyril and the late Dessie, Harold, and Connie R.I.P. Loved dearly by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ viewing from 1pm to 4pm today - Thursday for family and friends only . Funeral on Saturday 26th of December 2020, leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic and government guidelines the numbers in the church and church grounds are strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Seymore Gardens c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

WALLACE (née Sterling) - December 24th 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 77 Main Street, Tobermore, Ann Marcella, dearly loved Wife of Stephen, devoted and much adored Mummy of Harry, loving Daughter-in-Law of Susan and the late Derek and dearest Sister of Robert, George, Elsie, Eileen, Linda, Richard, Sam, Jeffrey, Neville and Ivan. House and funeral strictly private, due to recent government guidelines. Ann's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, December 27th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel to Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving and Burial, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst adhering to strict social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Son, the entire Family Circle and her many Friends.