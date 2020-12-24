Derry bishop: This 'harrowing' year has given us an opportunity to appreciate what really matters in life

A leading Derry clergyman has said Christmas this year gives people an opportunity to appreciate what matters in life.

With pandemic restrictions in place, the festive celebrations will be very different this year.

Reverend Andrew Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, said 2020 had been a 'harrowing' year for so many people, especially those who lost loved ones.

However, while urging people to continue to be vigiliant against the disease, he said people should try to look at the positives in their lives.

“The virus is still with us, spreading fear in the community, and leaving anguish and heartache in its wake. So, Christmas 2020 is going to be quite unlike any other Christmas in living memory,” he said

“We can look at this two ways. We can decide that this is going to be the worst Christmas ever – after all, what is there to celebrate?”

“Or we can decide to make this one of the most memorable Christmases ever – certainly in our lifetimes.”

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it is to recognise and appreciate what really matters in life: being with those we love, looking out for one another; caring for each other; worshipping together.

“Things that we once took for granted are now, we realise, the most precious things.”

On Sunday, the Northern Ireland Executive said that Christmas bubbles should be limited to one day instead of the previous five.

Health Minister Robin Swann has urged everyone across Northern Ireland to keep taking the simple steps that prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We must remain vigilant about the threat from Covid-19. The virus does not take time off. By strictly following public health advice, we can help reduce the risk to ourselves and others.

“The emergence of a new strain of the virus has underlined the need to keep up our guard at all times. We underestimate this virus at our peril.”