New classrooms opened by a special guest at an historic Derry primary school

Christmas has come early for a Derry primary school with the opening of new state-of-the-art classrooms.

Culmore Primary School is one of the local area's most historic schools.

Opened by The Honorable, The Irish Society, in 1867, the school has been teaching children from the Culmore area and further afield for more than 150 years.

While the school's small building is packed with history, there was a need for more modern facilities.

Now, the school has two new classrooms at the rear of the main building.

Pupils welcomed a special guest, Santa Claus, to the school to perform the official opening of their new classrooms.

School principal, Clare McMenamin, said she was delighted to see the classrooms opened.

“They are two large, bright and fully equipped, brand new mobile classrooms situated on the lower area of the school grounds,” she said.

“These classrooms are fitted with 75-inch Clevertouch interactive screens and each room contains library areas suited to the ability of the pupils within that classroom.

“Laptops, tablets and other specialist equipment are available for use by all pupils.”

The school's principal said it was great to have modern facilities in which to teach their pupils.

“We want all children to have the opportunity to express, and celebrate, their individual talents,” she said.

“We value each child’s voice and feel that they should be listened to and contribute to school life.”

Year One applications for the school are open from January 7 and places are limited.

Contact the school for more details.