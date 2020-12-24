Kids in the Clooney area of Derry get a special visit from Santa Claus

Children from the Clooney area of Derry's Waterside were delighted when Santa came to visit them.

Visits to the outdoor grotto took place in strict adherence to all Covid-19 regulations.

Among those to visit Santa was the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The event was a 'Connecting Communities' initiative jointly hosted by Lincoln Courts, Bonds Street and Clooney Community Associations.

Don McClay, from Lincoln Courts Youth and Community Association, said 'special thanks' were due to Radius House and TNL Community Fund for making the event possible.