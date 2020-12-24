Expected Christmas rush at Derry recyling centres: Please be patient and careful, says council

Derry City and Strabane District Council have appealed to anyone using its facilities over the festive period to be mindful of the regulations around Covid-19 and to allow for waiting times at some centres.

The advice came ahead of the anticipated increase in numbers of visitors to council recycling centres, and to local cemeteries, with a strong emphasis on the need to take additional precautions this year.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Brian Tierney, appealed to people to heed the guidance and be particularly mindful of the health and safety of others this Christmas.

"This year we are all looking at a very different Christmas and it's important that we all do our bit to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19, if it means just making a few changes over the coming weeks.

"Christmas is traditionally a time when we want to pay our respects to loved ones leading to an increase in the number of visitors in our cemeteries.

"I just want to appeal to everyone to be very mindful of others and to follow the guidance around social distancing during their visit, give people plenty of space and please try to time your visits for quieter periods later in the day.

"Signage is in place at all our cemeteries as a reminder of the health advice, and we will implement any additional safety measures should they be necessary during this time.

"Likewise we always see a surge in numbers at our recycling centres, especially in the days after Christmas.

"Please remember that safety measures remain in place at all household recycling centres to allow for social distancing and to safeguard both the public and Council staff. This will result in queues at busier times of the day.

"Check the information in advance regarding opening times, booking slots and additional restrictions in place at some sites. With more visitors tending to arrive in the mornings, try to time your visit for less busy times, be prepared to allow some additional waiting time for your visit and follow the direction of staff. They are there to help, so please be respectful and patient during busier times and help them to do their jobs safely."

All council recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Anyone using recycling centres over the holiday period is encouraged to sort and separate materials before arrival and to dispose of waste in household bins wherever possible.

Council managed cemeteries will be open daily from 8am-4.30pm.

Please note that all opening arrangements at council facilities are subject to change if required in line with any new government guidelines being issued in the coming days.