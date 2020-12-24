Council reminds people of important information about bin collections in Derry over the Christmas period

Derry City and Strabane District Council are reminding local householder about important arrangements over Christmas and New Year, including rearranged bin collections.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, said it was important to note that services were subject to change.

"Of course, we are all looking at a very different Christmas and New Year period than what we are used to, and in light of the upcoming restrictions announced by the NI Executive we have adapted our services to come in line with those restrictions.

"This is a very fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt our services as required.

"I would ask the public to please keep an eye on our Council website and social media accounts for any changes to services."

Black and brown bins due for collection on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, will instead be collected on Sunday, December 27.

Blue and brown bins due for collection on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1, will instead be collected on Saturday, January 2.

All Council recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, all recycling centres will close at 2pm, except for Pennyburn Recycling Centre which will close at 4pm.

On Boxing Day, four sites will be open from 10am to 2pm – they are Pennyburn, Glendermott Road, Strathfoyle and Strahans Road.

Both the Strand Road and Derry Road Council Offices are closed to the public on Christmas Eve through until Monday 4th January. Phone lines will be open on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st December.

Council's Covid assurance team members will remain on the ground across the city and district over the Christmas period to offer advice and support.