Council to look at the creation of a 'masterplan' to develop Creggan Country Park in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to look at the creation of a 'masterplan' to develop Creggan Country Park.

The park occupies a large area behind the Creggan and Rosemount areas of the city.

It is home to two reservoirs which are used for a range of water-based activities.

However, local councillors believe there is 'great potential' for the further development of the park and they have asked council officers to prepare a report on what can be done.

This follows recent discussions over flood risks which have been identified at the Creggan reservoirs.

The Derry News recently uncovered information which identified the local reservoirs as ‘high risk’.

A flood inundation map shows that in the event of reservoir failure, areas as far away as the Strand Road and Buncrana Road would be impacted.

At present it is known that the flood risk associated with the reservoirs will affect developments at Fort George, a community centre and social housing in the Glen area, the A2 Buncrana Road, possible Magee expansion and Ardnashee School.

In addition, private development at the former Arntz Belting site falls within the flood inundation zone.

As a result of the flooding issues raised at Creggan Country Park, the local council has proposed the setting up of a management partnership at Creggan reservoirs.

The council recently agreed to liaise with central government departments to prepare a ‘detailed business case’ to seek the necessary capital and revenue finances.

The council said it will also continue dialogue with Creggan Country Park Enterprises Ltd (CCPEL) and explore the possibility of the council with CCPEL, taking on the joint role of Reservoir Manager.

The issues with Creggan Country Park were again discussed at the council's recent monthly meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said that while talks were underway about the future of the Creggan park, he believed it was an opportunity to do more to make the best of the 'great potential' of the park.

He said there were 'a lot of areas' of the park which were not currently being utilised.

Cllr Harkin proposed that the council look at creating a 'masterplan' to develop the country park to its 'full potential' for the 'benefit and enjoyment' of people living nearby and within the wider council area.

The proposal was supported unanimously by other councillors.