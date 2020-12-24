Contact

Pictures show the extent of the damage cased by vandals at a Derry church this week

Window broken and flowers destroyed during attack in Ballymagroarty

Holy family church derry

A window at the church's main entrance was smashed.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Vandals have attacked a church in Derry.

A window was smashed during the attack on Holy Family church in Ballymagroarty on Tuesday night.

Flower arrangements in the church were also destroyed.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper condemned those responsible.

“It's disgraceful that anyone would even contemplate attacking a place of worship," he said.

“The Holy Family Chapel is at the centre of the local community and this is the last thing they need to be dealing with before Christmas. 

“In the attack a window was broken, and flower arrangements destroyed. 

“I have been in contact with the parochial house and offered whatever assistance is needed. 

“I would urge anyone who has any information on those responsible to bring it forward."

