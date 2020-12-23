Vandals condemned after an attack on a church in Derry

Contact
Holy Family church
Vandals have attacked a church in Derry.
A window was smashed during the attack on Holy Family church in Ballymagroarty last night.
Flower arrangements in the church were also destroyed.
Local Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper condemned those responsible.
“It's disgraceful that anyone would even contemplate attacking a place of worship," he said.
“The Holy Family Chapel is at the centre of the local community and this is the last thing they need to be dealing with before Christmas.
“In the attack a window was broken, and flower arrangements destroyed.
“I have been in contact with the parochial house and offered whatever assistance is needed.
“I would urge anyone who has any information on those responsible to bring it forward."
