Derry schoolchildren raise money to help the fight against poverty in other areas of the world

Pupils at a Derry school have raised more than £500 to support young people living in poor areas of the world.

Pupils at Nazareth House Primary School have been taking part in sponsored 'class bubble walks' during December.

Their efforts have managed to raise a total of £560 to support the work of the GOAL charity which works in impoverished communities throughout the world.

The local school has a special connection with the charity.

Its former principal, Sister Bernadine, set up the first annual GOAL walk in Derry many years ago.

The walk is traditionally held on St Stephen's Day to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Since Sister Bernadine's retirement and return to her native Sligo, local doctor Lee Casey has taken on the responsibility for organising Derry's GOAL mile over the festive period.

However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event cannot go ahead as usual this year.

Instead, people are being encouraged to do a Martini style socially-distanced' walk.

This means it can happen 'anytime, any place, any where.'

Instead of the usual bucket collection, donations can be made to support GOAL's work through the charity's website.

Below - Nazareth House PS principal Antoin Moran (right) presents a cheque to Dr Lee Casey for the money raised by the school.