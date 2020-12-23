Contact
Some of the musicians involved in the President's Christmas message.
A County Derry musician features on this year's Christmas message from the Irish President.
Harper and composer, Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh from Dungiven, is delighted that her new work set to the beautiful poem, ‘Oíche Nollag’, has been featured on the Christmas message from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.
The poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi and her family kindly gave permission for the poem to be set to this newly composed choral work.
The piece was recorded live at An Carn and Dungiven Castle with a small choral group and showcases some young talent from the North West, including Nodlaig’s son, Conall Ó hEaráin (Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin,Letterkenny) and Lasairfhíona Nic Ruairí (Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dungiven).
“It is an honour to have the music incorporated into the President’s message which is carried to so many Irish people at home and abroad. The words and music of reflect our cultural heritage and invite us to be open and welcome hope into our lives”, said Nodlaig.
It is an excerpt of the harp music that is heard in the message.To hear the full version of ‘Oíche Nollag’ please link in here:
https://youtu.be/ZzlWGLWeqBY
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
NWRC Hairdressing students Brooklyn Scargill, Aine Brolly, and Caitlín McVey, who all finished in the top ten at Worldskills. Picture: Martin McKeown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.