A County Derry musician features on this year's Christmas message from the Irish President.

Harper and composer, Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh from Dungiven, is delighted that her new work set to the beautiful poem, ‘Oíche Nollag’, has been featured on the Christmas message from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

The poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi and her family kindly gave permission for the poem to be set to this newly composed choral work.

The piece was recorded live at An Carn and Dungiven Castle with a small choral group and showcases some young talent from the North West, including Nodlaig’s son, Conall Ó hEaráin (Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin,Letterkenny) and Lasairfhíona Nic Ruairí (Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dungiven).

“It is an honour to have the music incorporated into the President’s message which is carried to so many Irish people at home and abroad. The words and music of reflect our cultural heritage and invite us to be open and welcome hope into our lives”, said Nodlaig.

It is an excerpt of the harp music that is heard in the message.To hear the full version of ‘Oíche Nollag’ please link in here:

https://youtu.be/ZzlWGLWeqBY