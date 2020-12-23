Ricky rakes the spoils as Derry shoppers raise over £13,000 for charity

County Derry shoppers have raised over £13,000 through an annual supermarket trolly dash, with one lucky shopper bagging over £100 of free shopping.

Limavady man Ricky Purdy managed to fill his trolly with £106.62 of shopping as he took part in the sixth annual Lidl Trolley Dash fundraiser, held locally in the town.

A total of £13,406 was raised through County Derry's shoppers, which contributed to an overall NI total of £100,000 raised for the supermarket's charity partner, the NSPCC.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC, Northern Ireland, said this year's fundraising was particularly important.

“Christmas is already a difficult time for children suffering abuse, neglect and poor mental health and this year it follows months of uncertainty,” she said.

“This year more than ever we have worked to support everyone who has been isolated from their usual sources of support and we are committed to ensuring we are there for children when they need us.

“Lidl Northern Ireland’s annual Trolley Dash initiative is a real highlight in our ongoing partnership with the retailer.

“It’s a great way of engaging the public with our organisation and providing some much needed fun after what has been a difficult year for us all.

“Thanks to the generosity of Lidl Northern Ireland’s team and customers, the funds raised will help us be here for children this Christmas, protecting them from abuse and supporting them when they have nowhere else to turn at a time when we are needed the most.”

