Tickets go on sale for double anniversary festival in 2021

An award-winning County Derry music festival have announced plans to double up on next year's activities to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Stendhal Festival, held near Limavady, are hoping the mass vaccination programme can be used in conjunction with social distancing to ensure two separate festivals can take place next summer.

The first of these is planned for July 9-10, with the second taking place on from August 12-14. Tickets for the festivals are on sale from today.

Usually attracting crowds of over 10,000 at their standalone event, Director Ross Parkhill says things are unlikely to return to normal in 2021, but that the team were proud of their altered plans.

“It’s been a really tough year. We don’t have to tell anybody that because every one has been in somewhat of the same boat ” he said.

“The entertainment industry has probably been hit hardest by the pandemic, so we were delighted to have been able to navigate our way through 2020 and still be in a position to run events next year.

“For the first Stendhal in July we are provisionally releasing a mixture of general and family tickets that will allow for 1500 people to attend and hope we will be able to scale that up to welcome 3000 people.

“The second Stendhal Event on August 12,13 and 14 will only have 500 tickets on sale initially, as it will accommodate our customers who rolled over their 2020 Stendhal Ticket to 2021.

“As with the other events we hope to release tickets to accommodate a further 1500 people or more by the time August rolls around.”

Ross thanked those who have supported the festival throughout a difficult year and said the team were excited at the thought of welcoming people back to Ballmully Cottage Farm.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to again publicly thank those patrons who rolled over their tickets from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

“They are a one of the main reasons we survived 2020 and are in a position to re-launch the festival in 2021.

“I’d also like to thank all the organizations that have supported us through the pandemic; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Help Musicians NI and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

“We are so excited by the prospect of welcoming people back to the farm and we can’t wait to be able to once again deliver all the music, arts and creativity that Stendhal is known for.

“We guarantee it will be worth the wait.”

More information, including line-up announcements and ticket information can be found at www.stendhalfestival.com.