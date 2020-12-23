Knife held to the throat of a teenager during burglary at a house in Derry

Detectives at Strand Road in Derry are investigating an aggravated burglary at a property in Upper Bennet Street yesterday.

Three masked men, at least one of whom is believed to have been armed with a knife, forced their way into the house at around 10.30am.

They threatened the occupants, two males aged 24 and 17, demanding money.

A knife was held to the throat of the teenager and the older man was assaulted and punched several times in the face before the intruders fled with a mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “This was an unbelievably distressing and traumatising attack on these two young men.

"They have been left not only with some physical injuries but with the shock and other after effects of this terrible experience.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch with Strand Road CID by calling 101, quoting reference 548 22/12/20.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.