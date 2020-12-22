Derry students help to cheer up residents at a care home in the city

Students from North West Regional College in Derry have been helping spread Christmas cheer to older generations by delivering Christmas boxes to the residents of Brooklands Care Home on Northland Road.

The students, who are all Training for Success Trainees made a special visit to the outside of the Brooklands Centre to hand over the packages to Activities Co-Ordinator Fernando Ramos.

Wearing Santa hats they waved in the window to the residents, delivering some extra festive spirit.

Louise Henry, Lecturer at NWRC said: “I am very proud of all the students who worked so hard and put so much thought into this project.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, young and old. Our group was discussing the implications of the Covid-19 restrictions on the older person and decided that it would be nice if they could do something for a residential home in the town to bring some ‘Christmas Cheer’ to our most vulnerable during the Christmas season.

“We worked together as a team collecting items for the boxes, which include non-perishable items of food, treats and some Christmas games, which we then delivered to Brooklands this week.

“The Training for Success programme at NWRC is designed for young people aged 16-18 (up to 22 years for those requiring additional support) and offers students the chance to gain the tools to gain employment or progress in their chosen career.

“Training for Success not only helps young people decide on a future career but also builds confidence and self-esteem.”

Fernando Ramos, Activities Co-Ordinator at Brooklands, said: “Our thanks to the students at NWRC for this lovely and thoughtful gesture which will help us celebrate Christmas with the residents.

"The residents enjoyed seeing the young people at the centre as they waved through the windows. Thanks to all the thoughtful staff and students who made this happen.”