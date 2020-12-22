Families in Derry receive Christmas support through the efforts of a Derry gym

The owners of a Derry gym and their generous members have helped countless families around the city through its Christmas appeal.

Emerge Fitness in Springtown, which is owned by Emmett Deeney and Raymond McColgan, launched its charity drive in November to help people who were struggling.

As well as collecting donations of money and toys, the gym ran a raffle for a year's membership and held a charity fitness challenge which raised £1,500.

This was matched by a donation from Mr Deeney and Mr McColgan who used it to buy food and heating vouchers for those in need.

"Our members have just been amazing," said Mr Deeney.

"Last year we held a toy collection, but this year we decided to go bigger because we know there is a lot of hardship in the town this year."

Local families in need contacted Emerge Fitness directly, or made contact with local personality and charity fundraiser Micky Doherty who acted as a go-between.

"So far, we have helped hundreds of people with oil vouchers, food vouchers, Smyth's vouchers or toys," said Mr Deeney.

"We were able to fill the gym with toys separated into boys and girls toys and into different age groups.

"So if someone contacted us about a family in need with a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 9 we could make up a hamper specifically for them which age appropriate items."

Mr Deeney said there is a lot of need in the city.

"We are still inundated with messages asking for help.

"We never get to see the people we are helping because due to Covid we just have to drop the presents at the door and leave.

"But there was one family that we helped whose house burnt down.

"We also gave them £500 to help them get back on their feet.

"So that was amazing, to actually see the people we are helping."