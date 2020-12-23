County Derry hairdressers make the cut at World Skills

Six hairdressing students from North West Regional College (NWRC) have achieved a top-ten finish in a global hairdressing competition.

There were top ten placings for County Derry's Caitlín McVey, Ainé Brolly, and Brooklyn Scargill, graduate Cara Doran and Niamh Ryan, while Strabane student Karolina Jedrusik claimed second place.

Ran virtually, the Worldskills competition allowed students to showcase the skills they have acquired on their Level 3 courses at NWRC, and lecturers are delighted six students placed in the top ten.

Samantha Traynor, Department Head of Training and Skills at NWRC congratulated the students on their success.

“Once again our staff and students have showcased the top quality education and training that is provided by our Hairdressing and Beauty Departments across our three campuses,” she said.

“For many years NWRC has achieved success at Worldskills in a number of disciplines, with several students making it to the World finals which are hosted biennally in countries across the world.

“This competition was an excellent opportunity for our students to participate in a competition at this level.

“All of the students have worked exceptionally hard to get to this point which is designed to reflect the role of hairdresser and the standards that are expected within the Hairdressing industry.

“I’d like to thank the students for the hard work they put in to the competition, and to the staff who helped them prepare.”