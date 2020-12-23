Council to write to Department on maternity leave

Contact
A local council is to write to a number of NI government bodies urging them to 'restart a conversation' on maternity, paternity and sickness arrangements for councillors.
Mid Ulster District Council endorsed a motion on the issue in 2016, but the collapse of the Stormont administration resulted in the issue fading from prominence.
At a full council meeting last week, the council voted to write to the NI Communities Minister, Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) and the National Association of Councillors (NAC) on the issue.
Cllr Sharon McAleer spoke on the motion and said the current arrangements discourage young women from entering politics.
“The lack of provision for maternity leave, in particular, for public representatives is an unacceptable inequality towards women in politics in the 21st century,” she said.
“It's sometimes hard to believe. We must find a way to provide maternity and paternity paid leave as well as sick leave to public representatives.
“It's a clear deterrent to encouraging younger females into public representative roles. We talk about gender equality, but when there is no provision for this, I'm not sure we can claim to be fully equal.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
NWRC Hairdressing students Brooklyn Scargill, Aine Brolly, and Caitlín McVey, who all finished in the top ten at Worldskills. Picture: Martin McKeown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.