GAA club members step up to help local people in need

Contact
Above left - Watty Graham’s vice-chairperson Bronagh Mulholland presenting local Maghera Saint Vincent de Paul representative Danny Bradley with a £1000 cheque.
Members of a County Derry GAA club have been stepping up to support people in the local community.
Due to Covid restrictions, the annual Watty Graham’s Christmas Toy appeal was unable to proceed this year.
Instead a cash only appeal was launched and as usual the Glen community was not found wanting.
The club members raised a total of £1,000 which will help support those less advantaged in the local community this Christmas.
After a very tough year for everyone, Watty Graham’s were also delighted to be able to spread some festive cheer by delivering approximately 100 Christmas hampers to some of those in the local community who have been confined to their homes.
The fantastic gesture was organised by Aine Bradley, Bronagh Mulholland, Oonagh Kelly and Roisin Lagan and the Glen senior footballers and Camogs helped with the distribution.
A club spokesperson said: “Hopefully these gifts will help in a small way to keep the spirits up. 2021 is just around the corner and better days lie ahead.
“In the meantime Watty Graham’s encourages everyone to abide by the regulations and to please stay safe.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Above left - Watty Graham’s vice-chairperson Bronagh Mulholland presenting local Maghera Saint Vincent de Paul representative Danny Bradley with a £1000 cheque.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.