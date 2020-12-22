GAA club members step up to help local people in need

Members of a County Derry GAA club have been stepping up to support people in the local community.



Due to Covid restrictions, the annual Watty Graham’s Christmas Toy appeal was unable to proceed this year.

Instead a cash only appeal was launched and as usual the Glen community was not found wanting.

The club members raised a total of £1,000 which will help support those less advantaged in the local community this Christmas.

After a very tough year for everyone, Watty Graham’s were also delighted to be able to spread some festive cheer by delivering approximately 100 Christmas hampers to some of those in the local community who have been confined to their homes.

The fantastic gesture was organised by Aine Bradley, Bronagh Mulholland, Oonagh Kelly and Roisin Lagan and the Glen senior footballers and Camogs helped with the distribution.

A club spokesperson said: “Hopefully these gifts will help in a small way to keep the spirits up. 2021 is just around the corner and better days lie ahead.

“In the meantime Watty Graham’s encourages everyone to abide by the regulations and to please stay safe.”