Flammable liquid poured through the letterbox of a house and set alight in Derry last night

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at a house in the Glenview area of Derry last night.

Detective Constable Karen Coyle said: “At around 10:30pm, it was reported that a door at a house in the area was on fire.

"It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured on the door before being set alight, with minor damage caused to the door following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2108 of 21/12/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/