Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Special 'angels' project launched in Derry to honour those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus

Artwork now on display in Foyleside centre

Donegal’s student nurses must be paid for their work - TD

The project pays tribute to nurses and others involved in the battle against Covid-19.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special display has been unveiled in Derry in honour of those who have been at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Members of a local knitting and crocheting group have created a number of angels.

The angels created by the Keep Her Knit group have gone on display at Foyleside Shopping Centre as part of an 'Angels Among Us' display.

Margaret Crabtree, the co-ordinator of the Keep Her Knit group, said: “The project aim was to encourage knitters and crocheters to show support, for all of our frontline workers during this pandemic by knitting an angel for them.

“Each angel symbolises an essential worker; be that a health worker, a transport worker, delivery driver, teacher, someone in your local shop or supermarket, or a volunteer in your local community or anyone else who has acted as a life saver for you and yours, during this difficult year.

“Each angel knitted stands for them.”

More than 80 women from throughout Derry answered Margaret’s call and made the angels

Margaret added: “Everyone involved in this project wants to say thank you to all essential workers who still putting all of our needs ahead of their own.

“We’d also like to thank Fergal and Caroline at Foyleside for their help with the project display,” she said.

The Keep Her Knit Group is supported by Bluebell Arts Derry and the Gasyard Development Trust.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie