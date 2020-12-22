Special 'angels' project launched in Derry to honour those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus

A special display has been unveiled in Derry in honour of those who have been at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Members of a local knitting and crocheting group have created a number of angels.

The angels created by the Keep Her Knit group have gone on display at Foyleside Shopping Centre as part of an 'Angels Among Us' display.

Margaret Crabtree, the co-ordinator of the Keep Her Knit group, said: “The project aim was to encourage knitters and crocheters to show support, for all of our frontline workers during this pandemic by knitting an angel for them.

“Each angel symbolises an essential worker; be that a health worker, a transport worker, delivery driver, teacher, someone in your local shop or supermarket, or a volunteer in your local community or anyone else who has acted as a life saver for you and yours, during this difficult year.

“Each angel knitted stands for them.”

More than 80 women from throughout Derry answered Margaret’s call and made the angels

Margaret added: “Everyone involved in this project wants to say thank you to all essential workers who still putting all of our needs ahead of their own.

“We’d also like to thank Fergal and Caroline at Foyleside for their help with the project display,” she said.

The Keep Her Knit Group is supported by Bluebell Arts Derry and the Gasyard Development Trust.