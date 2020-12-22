Ryanair cancels flights from City of Derry Airport following a dispute over the aircraft it is using

Ryanair is cancelling flights Derry to Britain following a dispute with the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Irish airline said yesterday that a 'sudden change of policy' by the CAA on Sunday that results in further restrictions had forced it to cancel UK domestic and international routes.

Ryanair added that it was cancelling routes from Belfast, Derry, London, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh because of the policy shift.

Most of the routes are within the UK, but they include flights to Morocco and Ukraine.

The airline said the authority had imposed new restrictions late on Sunday with just 10 days to go before the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

“Ryanair UK had agreed Brexit contingency arrangements with the CAA two years’ ago, and cannot comply with its new and impractical requirements at 10 days’ notice,” the airline said.

Paul Smith from the CAA said: “It is incorrect for the airline to state that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has changed its wet-leasing policy at short notice.

"It has been our long-standing position that a UK airline with a significant presence in the UK, such as Ryanair UK does, should not rely heavily on using wet-leased, foreign-registered aircraft to undertake their operations.

"Doing so undermines the competitiveness of the UK aviation industry and the effectiveness of the regulatory regime.

"This is a view shared by regulators around the world and has nothing to do with our preparations for the end of the transition period, which we have planned for extensively.

“The decision to cancel these flights was taken by Ryanair alone. We will continue to engage with the airline on these matter as we seek to act in the best interest of consumers.”