Special Christmas concert being staged online tonight from St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry

A special online Christmas concert will be broadcast from St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry tonight.

The 'Love came down at Christmas' event will feature songs and biblical readings about the lead up to the birth of Jesus.

"As well as a selection of well-loved carols, the service will include readings from Scripture and short commentaries on those readings," explained Emmett Thompson, Pastoral Co-ordinator of the Parish of Templemore.

The musical director of what promises to be an evening rich in celebration and joy is Plunkett McGartland, who has worked with many big names in the music industry, including Derry's own Phil Coulter.

And popular Derry singers Anne Marie Hickey, Roisin Rice and George Hutton will provide the songs this evening.

opportunity

Mr Thompson said the concert will be an opportunity for people to together when they cannot meet in person.

"St Eugene's would usually have a carol service but this year's will be very low key because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions so we have decided to do something that will still spread a positive message and some Christmas cheer,” he said.

"We are very lucky to have secured Plunkett McGartland and likes of George Hutton for what promises to be an excellent evening."

The service will be broadcast live on the St Eugene's Cathedral Facebook page and website at 9pm tonight, Monday, December 21, and people will also have the opportunity to watch it on the site afterwards.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the cathedral there is a booking system in place for Christmas Masses at St Eugene's.

The ticketing system was introduced to allow for social distancing and many extra masses will take place to cope with demand.

"Anyone who wants to attend Mass will be able to do so, and people have been very flexible," said Mr Thompson.

A team of stewards will be on hand to help people find their seats.

"We would ask everyone to bring their ticket when they are coming to mass and to please stay at home if they feel unwell or waiting on coronavirus test results,” added Mr Thompson.