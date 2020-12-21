Derry councillors hold 'emergency' meeting to discuss issues around local Royal Mail services

Derry City and Strabane District Council today held an 'emergency' meeting to discuss health and safety issues regarding the proposed relocation of post office staff at Claudy and Castlederg sorting offices.

A council spokesperson said the meeting, which was also attended by representatives from the Communication Workers Union, was called to take place within a short timeline.

"Regretfully due to the short notification period Royal Mail management were unable to attend.

"Elected Members expressed disappointment at this and agreed to call on Royal Mail to immediately take on board concerns raised at the meeting regarding the employment rights of staff and health and safety concerns.

"The proposed amalgamation of staff from Claudy and Castlederg sorting offices to other locations during the current pandemic was also highlighted.

"It was agreed at the meeting that Council formally writes to Royal Mail to highlight these issues and to reinforce that appropriate engagement with management needs to take place in the New Year."