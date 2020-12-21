Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland reduced from five days to just one day

Contact
The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed that Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland should be limited to one day.
Ministers met remotely last night to discuss the new coronavirus variant and Christmas rules.
In a statement, the Executive said there is to be flexibility around which day between December 23 and 27 people come together to accommodate those who have to work on Christmas Day.
The meeting also focused on travel from GB to NI, but nothing was agreed.
The Republic and a number of European countries have begun to impose travel bans on the UK.
The planned relaxation of Covid-19 rules in England, Scotland and Wales was cut from the previously agreed five days to just one on Saturday.
