Man arrested after drugs found when police stopped a car on the Foyle Bridge in Derry this morning

Contact
The car was stopped on the Foyle Bridge this morning.
A man was arrested this morning after drugs were found in a car stopped on the Foyle Bridge in Derry.
A PSNI spokesperson said police officers out on mobile patrol stopped a car on the bridge this morning.
"A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs was seized," the spokesperson said.
"A 26 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
"He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.