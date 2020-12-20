Man arrested after drugs found when police stopped a car on the Foyle Bridge in Derry this morning

A man was arrested this morning after drugs were found in a car stopped on the Foyle Bridge in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said police officers out on mobile patrol stopped a car on the bridge this morning.

"A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs was seized," the spokesperson said.

"A 26 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries."