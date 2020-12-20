Covid regulations force County Derry bar to close

A County Derry bar has been unable to open today after being informed by the PSNI they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Dorman's Bar, on Queen Street, Magherafelt, announced the move via a post on their Facebook page, where they gave details of measures they had taken in an attempt to comply with the regulations.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we cannot cater for our loyal customers today," they said.

"With the help of our dedicated staff we put huge effort into accommodating our customers last night in a way where we were able to observe and respect the current restrictions.

"We operated table service, ensuring every customer had a meal and were compliant with track and trace. The premises licensed capacity was reduced by 75% from pre COVID numbers as directed by our risk assessment.

"In spite of all of the above measures we have been informed by the PSNI that they did not agree."

Online footage appeared to show queues forming outside the premises.

"We are aware of a video circulating of a queue outside our premises last night in the public carpark. It was somewhat inevitable and we did our best to work with PSNI to control the situation," they said.

"We had the appropriate signage in place for social distancing and we had extra security staff in place constantly monitoring the queue to highlight the importance of following the guidelines.

"We are heartbroken and truly feel like the hospitality sector is being discriminated against as we have all seen the queues outside the likes of Tesco and Primark stores as-well as many other business’ as the Christmas rush ensues."

The bar has apologised to customers disappointed by the move and said they are currently working with the authorities in an effort to reopen.

"We are sorry to disappoint our customers today and we would also like to apologise to the small local business’, not least the take aways and taxi drivers who are also going to be adversely affected as a result.

"We will close for today and attempt to work with the authorities to agree a way forward. To all our customers who have booked in with us for today we cannot apologise enough.

"We hope we will be able to welcome you back from tomorrow onwards."

Premises found in breach of Covid-19 regulations on restriction of gatherings can be subject to a COV5 fine up to a maximum of £10,000.

Up to December 14, four COV5 fines had been issued in Mid Ulster.