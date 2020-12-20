Transfer test children face 'worry and anxiety' over Christmas, says Derry MLA

A Derry politician has called on Education Minister Peter Weir to cancel this year's transfer test for Primary 7s.

There have been repeated calls for the test to be scrapped because of the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on children's education.

Some secondary schools have said they will not be using the transfer test next year as part of their admission process.

However, other schools are going ahead with the test in January, with the support of the Education Minister.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said Mr Weir should listen to the calls from parents, teachers and teaching unions and cancel transfer tests planned for the New Year.

“Academic selection transfer tests are unfair and place huge stresses on children every year but it is even greater this year because of COVID and its impact on learning," she said.

“Many children planning to sit transfer tests will face worry and anxiety over Christmas.

“That is unnecessary and unacceptable and the Education Minister can act to stop that.

“By insisting these tests go ahead and by asking primary schools to facilitate transfer tests the minister is also adding to the pressure on teachers and school staff when they are already stretched by dealing with the pandemic. That is totally unreasonable.

“Peter Weir needs to listen to the calls from trade unions, from teachers and from parents and think of the wellbeing of children and cancel these transfer tests.

“He should act decisively now in the interests of the welfare of children and cancel these tests and end academic selection.”