New group set up to try and tackle anti-social problems in the Galliagh area of Derry

A call has been made for a house in the Galliagh area of Derry that has been at the centre of anti-social behaviour to be allocated.

The call comes from a newly-formed group set up following a number of incidents in the area in recent weeks.

A meeting is expected to take place in the near future to set up a committee for Galliagh Community Response.

The group was formed after a rally was held in the area after a number of anti-social incidents, which included the burning of an elderly resident's car.

Over 250 people attended the rally, held in the car park of a local supermarket.

Colly McLaughlin, the founder of the group, said those who attended were 'angry' the incidents appeared to go 'unchallenged.'

He said: “Over the past few weeks they have tried to clean up the area and stop anti-social behaviour around here.

“We have spoken to elderly and informed to contact us if they require any help or had concerns of young ones hanging around.”

Mr McLaughlin called for a derelict house in the area, which he said had been derelict for six or seven years, which had become a meeting place for young people to be allocated to a family.

He said: “We secured a house in Fergleen Park being used by young ones which left the eldery lady with a sick and disabled daughter next door very scared.

“The young people were unable to gain access to the house but congregated in the garden and a shed to the rear of the property. A number of people in the group are joiners and we were able to board up the shed and make it secure.

“When initially attended we engaged with the young people and explained to them the affect their behaviour was having on the elderly woman and her daughter.

“We also did an anti -bullying campaign where we had young children do signs to raise awareness.”

Stressing the group had no political affiliations, Mr McLaughlin said: “One Monday night we spent four hours travelling around all the areas of Galliagh on a flat bed lorry done up to look merry. We had Santa, Buddy Elf, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Olaf.

“We travelled each street spreading joy to the kids and parents handing out sweets. We also stopped at a few houses where we were informed of children with disabilities, ie in wheelchairs etc, and these children were given selection boxes.

“One household in which the family had to isolate, Santa and his elf took sweets to the door of the house and waved to the family.”