People living in the Culmore area of Derry fed up with the number of recent power cuts

Concerns have been raised about the number of power cuts recently in the Culmore area of Derry.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has been called on to explain the reason for the number of power outages in the area.

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins said she had asked those in charge of the electricity supply to provide an explanation for four power cuts in four weeks in the area, one of which lasted for four and a half hours.

Cllr Dobbins said: "I have contacted NIE who have confirmed there was a circuit breakage.

“One time it occurred at 7.30am when parents were trying to ready children for school.

“On the latest occasion, whilst some areas were connected within an hour, other areas were out for over four hours.”

Cllr Dobbins said people were fed up with the frequency of the power cuts.

“Residents are angry and frustrated at not only being out of power but the length of time it takes to locate and repair and the fact of this reoccurring every week.

"I have now insisted that NIE provide answers to these questions.

“We are trying to cope with a pandemic but besides that, this is the 21st century and power outages should not be a recurrent problem."