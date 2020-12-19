Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Retired clergyman hands over £10,000 to support the work of Derry cancer centre

Reverend David Latimer gives away the proceeds of his book about his friendship with Martin McGuinness

Retired clergyman hands over £10,000 to support the work of Derry cancer centre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Retired Derry clergyman Reverend David Latimer has donated £10,000 to the North West Cancer Centre in Derry.

The money was mainly raised through the royalties that Reverend Latimer received from his book 'Leap of Faith' which was based on his friendship with republican leader Martin McGuinness.

Reverend Latimer also donated money collected from his retirement function earlier this year.

He had been minister at First Derry Presbyterian Church for many years.

Reverend Latimer was this week joined by Mr McGuinness's wife, Bernie, when he present the money to the Altnagelvin-based cancer centre.

Pictured presented the cheque donation to Feargal McNicholl, Consultant Haematologist at the Cancer Centre is Martin McGuinness's granddaughter, Sadhbh with the Rev David Latimer; Dr Michael Parker (First Derry Presbyterian Church); Bernie and Emmett McGuinness. Also in the picture is Lesley Mitchell, Lead Nurse, Cancer Services and Bridget Tourish, General Manager, North West Cancer Centre.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie