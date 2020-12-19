Retired clergyman hands over £10,000 to support the work of Derry cancer centre

Contact
Retired Derry clergyman Reverend David Latimer has donated £10,000 to the North West Cancer Centre in Derry.
The money was mainly raised through the royalties that Reverend Latimer received from his book 'Leap of Faith' which was based on his friendship with republican leader Martin McGuinness.
Reverend Latimer also donated money collected from his retirement function earlier this year.
He had been minister at First Derry Presbyterian Church for many years.
Reverend Latimer was this week joined by Mr McGuinness's wife, Bernie, when he present the money to the Altnagelvin-based cancer centre.
Pictured presented the cheque donation to Feargal McNicholl, Consultant Haematologist at the Cancer Centre is Martin McGuinness's granddaughter, Sadhbh with the Rev David Latimer; Dr Michael Parker (First Derry Presbyterian Church); Bernie and Emmett McGuinness. Also in the picture is Lesley Mitchell, Lead Nurse, Cancer Services and Bridget Tourish, General Manager, North West Cancer Centre.
