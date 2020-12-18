Contact

Debenhams say that gift cards for its soon-to-close store in Derry must be used this weekend

Cards will no longer be accepted as a method of payment after December 20

New tenant replacing Debenhams store in Derry's Foyleside centre says it will employ 200 people

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Debenhams store in Derry will no longer be accepting gift cards as a method of payment after this weekend.

It was recently announced that the large Debenhams store at Foyleside Shopping Centre is to close.

The unit is to be taken over by the Fraser group.

The Debenhams store will remain open up to Christmas but a spokesperson for the Foyleside centre today said that they had been advised by Debenhams that they will not be accepting gift cards as a method of payment after trading hours on Sunday, December 20.

A Foyleside spokesperson said: "We would encourage any shoppers with valid Debenhams gift cards to get in this weekend to utilise these cards.

"Any customers with queries in relation to this update should engage directly with Debenhams customer services."

