Well-known principal retires from Derry primary school

A well-known Derry school principal retired today.

Rosemary Walsh has been principal of St Therese's Primary School for a significant number of years.

However, she said an emotional goodbye to the school today.

Mrs Walsh put a video on the school's Facebook praising the pupils for being so 'special'.

In recognition of the strong links that exist between the Lenamore school and the local community, members of the Leafair Community Association visited the school to present Mrs Walsh with flowers to mark her retirement.

Michaela McGilloway, Liam Griffin and Peter McDonald from the community association are pictured handing over the flowers.