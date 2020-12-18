Well-known principal retires from Derry primary school

Contact
Michaela McGilloway, Leafair Community Association, presenting flowers to Rosemary Walsh. Photo by Jim McCafferty
A well-known Derry school principal retired today.
Rosemary Walsh has been principal of St Therese's Primary School for a significant number of years.
However, she said an emotional goodbye to the school today.
Mrs Walsh put a video on the school's Facebook praising the pupils for being so 'special'.
In recognition of the strong links that exist between the Lenamore school and the local community, members of the Leafair Community Association visited the school to present Mrs Walsh with flowers to mark her retirement.
Michaela McGilloway, Liam Griffin and Peter McDonald from the community association are pictured handing over the flowers.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Michaela McGilloway, Leafair Community Association, presenting flowers to Rosemary Walsh. Photo by Jim McCafferty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.